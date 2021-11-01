PHOTOS: Hottest looks from Halloweenie 2021

Halloweenie has risen from the grave and is raising funds for Project Angel Food. After a year’s hiatus, LA’s most iconic queer costume charity event returned to the Belasco Theatre. For those who missed out on this “party with a purpose,” don’t sweat it. We’ve got you covered with this photo round-up of the night’s hottest looks.
Double Your Zaddies, Double Your Fun
Halloweenie hosts Fred and Jason Arens double-teaming GayCities’ Mike Ciriaco.
Blushing Bridezilla
Make-up artist Billy Carmouche serves up some satanic Red Wedding realness.
A Knight to Remember
Local photographer Jason Kentaro works the other side of the camera with his naughty knight ensemble.
Kid Icarus
Rounding out this troika of twinks is the always nubile Nick Walker as a Gayby Greek god.
Digital Age DILFs
It wasn’t just twinks and twunks at this year’s Halloweenie. Who wants to join this duo of robo-daddies for a cyb-orgy?
Cockwork Orange
Here’s a Clockwork Orange cutie flaunting his Kubrick couture. I’d love to join him for eggy weggs and steaky wakes in the morning.
Azeroth Homo-trion Zinthos
Joe Piazza is “So Raven” with this gender-bent take on Teen Titan’s resident goth girl.
Kween of Atlantis
This Aquaman cosplay made the masses moist.
Comic Book Queerness
DC costumes were very popular this year. A prime example was this Berlanti-verse wet dream: a cross-over between a slutty Superman and the red hot redhead Archie from Riverdale.
Photos provided by Mike Ciriaco