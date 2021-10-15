RuPaul’s DragCon lineup is so big, they have to add an extra day

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Tickets are now on sale for RuPaul’s DragCon 2022, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the event will extend beyond Saturday and Sunday with added events on Friday. One more day means more time to slay.

When and Where?

Taking place May 13-15, 2022 at the LA Convention Center, DragCon will include panels, live shows, heaps of merchandise, meet-n-greets, and signings.

This will be the tenth, in-person DragCon in LA. After the event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021, the event is storming back, bigger than ever.

“I’m so excited that our tribe will be safely reunited once again.” says RuPaul, “RuPaul’s DragCon is the most gorgeous, most gag-worthy, and most life-affirming drag convention on the planet, and our aim is to serve you a super amazing experience while keeping you as safe as possible.”

“The 2022 LA convention marks the first time ever we will be featuring a full-day of Friday programming for the three-day convention,” says WOW co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. “With our last DragCon having been a virtual experience, we are thrilled to be bringing our flagship in-person event back to the community we love so dearly, and rest assured safety will be our top priority!”

Who will be appearing at DragCon 2022?

The lineup keeps growing, but at the last count, more than 110 queens will be participating in the event, featuring “Drag Race” favorites from seasons 12, 13, All-Stars 6, and many more!

Just some of the names participating include:

Priyanka

Kita Mean

Lawrence Chaney

Raja

Bimini

Symone

Chad Michael

Kylie Sonique Love

Aquaria

Mariah Balenciaga

Alaska

Tammie Brown

Kim Chi

Heidi N Closet

Divina De Campo

Eureka O’Hara

Gigi Goode

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Kameron Michaels

Naomi Smalls

Pandora Boxx

Ariel Versace

Blu Hydrangea

Kahmora Hall

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Scarlet Envy

Nicky Doll

Vivacious

Dusty Ray Bottoms

Baga Chipz

Shuga Cain

Sasha Velour

You can check out a full A-Z listing on the event’s website.

How much are tickets?

Admission for kids is free. Single days tickets start at $40. Weekend tickets, allowing access to all three days, start at $70, while VIP tickets are $250. The latter allows entry across all three days from 9 am (an hour before other ticket holders), VIP Priority Lines to see the queens, 15% off selected merchandise, and access to the VIP Lounge and Viewing Area.

After the convention each day, DragCon Afterhours is a separate event offering further live performances. Anyone wanting to attend the Afterhours event will need to purchase separate tickets for those parties.

Please bear in mind, DragCon will follow whatever CDC, state, and local guidelines for Covid-19 safety in effect at the time, and attendees will likely “be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.”

Related: Gay Los Angeles has a super stylish new coffee house

Where to stay near DragCon 2022?

If you’re a complete Los Angeles virgin, please bear in mind that West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles are very different areas. In fact, they’re technically separate cities. If you want to be close to DragCon, beat the traffic and book accommodations in DTLA. Our top picks:

• The Standard Downtown LA lies just seven blocks from the Los Angeles Convention Center. This minimalist-modern boutique hotel is renowned for its famous rooftop bar and patio, which offers an amazing view of the downtown LA area. Besides being close to DragCon, it’s near a Metro that will take you up to Hollywood in just 15 minutes.

• The Hoxton, Downtown LA is another gorgeous, luxurious downtown hotel, located in the fashion district. It offers 174 serene bedrooms (promising a vibe that’s “beachy California meets old school Hollywood glamour”), two restaurants, and a rooftop pool for catching those rays, all in one very grand historic building on LA’s buzzing Broadway.

• The O Hotel, Downtown LA, is a modern, boutique hotel that underwent a complete refit in 2007 (the building actually dates back to 1925). It’s more affordable than the Standard or Hoxton, with bright rooms with eye-catching mural walls with giant flowers behind the bed.

• Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, which opened in 2017, is another more affordable option and known for being LGBTQ-friendly. It offers 350 rooms over 18 stories. The interior design was inspired by 1920’s Prohibition era, “infusing elements from the underground speakeasies and tunnels, the Fiesta de las Flores parade, the budding Hollywood movie industry, as well as historic Chinatown.”

Related: Gay-friendly hotels in Los Angeles