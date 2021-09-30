PHOTOS: Best NSFW looks from this year’s Folsom Street Fair

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

After a year of hibernation, Folsom Street Fair came back in full force with MEGAHOOD2021. Last weekend, leather lads, kinksters, and fetishists alike descended onto the streets of San Francisco’s Leather District and let their freak flags fly.

To ensure the safety of fair attendees, vaccination records were checked at the entrance and everyone was encouraged to wear face masks (not the gimp kind). The overall footprint of the fair expanded to help reduce crowd density. Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations were also available all along the Folsom Street stretch.

In addition to these safety measures, the city of San Francisco provided free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on site.

Due to travel restrictions, MEGAHOOD2021 had fewer attendees than Folsom Street Fair’s past. The locals who were able to come, however, looked like they really enjoyed themselves.

Director of Folsom Street Center, Angel Adeyoha, shares their thoughts from the weekend:

I’m so pleased with the way the entire community came together to reclaim our visibility and safely celebrate ALL of us this past Sunday. I’ve been to 21 Folsom Street Fairs, and this was perhaps my favorite one yet. It was such a joy and a pleasure to be home.

Missed the fair this year?

You can show your support for San Francisco’s Kink and Leather communities by donating to Folsom Street Center.

Check out the full GayCities guide to San Francisco.