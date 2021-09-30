PHOTOS: Best NSFW looks from this year’s Folsom Street Fair

By
Pups on a roof. Photo by Gooch

After a year of hibernation, Folsom Street Fair came back in full force with MEGAHOOD2021. Last weekend, leather lads, kinksters, and fetishists alike descended onto the streets of San Francisco’s Leather District and let their freak flags fly.

Squad goals. Photo by Grindr

To ensure the safety of fair attendees, vaccination records were checked at the entrance and everyone was encouraged to wear face masks (not the gimp kind). The overall footprint of the fair expanded to help reduce crowd density. Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations were also available all along the Folsom Street stretch.

“Rocky Horror” chic. Photo by Reed Flores

In addition to these safety measures, the city of San Francisco provided free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on site.

These school girls would have definitely been sent to the principal’s office. Photo by Reed Flores

Due to travel restrictions, MEGAHOOD2021 had fewer attendees than Folsom Street Fair’s past. The locals who were able to come, however, looked like they really enjoyed themselves.

Strapping young leather lad. Photo by Grindr

Director of Folsom Street Center, Angel Adeyoha, shares their thoughts from the weekend:

I’m so pleased with the way the entire community came together to reclaim our visibility and safely celebrate ALL of us this past Sunday. I’ve been to 21 Folsom Street Fairs, and this was perhaps my favorite one yet. It was such a joy and a pleasure to be home.

Shay of Twisted Windows doing her thing. Photo by The Silence

 

Kinky Christmas tree. Photo by Grindr

 

Domme wearing latex. Photo by Reed Flores

 

Nipple-pierced king. Photo by Reed Flores.

 

Satanic polycule. Photo by Reed Flores

Leather, but make it fashion. Photo by Reed Flores

 

Nerdcore daddy. Photo by Reed Flores.

 

A bunny and their pet. Photo by Gooch.

 

This photo was so spicy, we had to crop it. Photo by Gooch.

 

Little Spittle enjoying some pup play. Photo by The Silence.

 

These boots were made for stomping. Photo by Grindr

 

Meow. Photo by Grindr

 

Yes, sis! Photo by Reed Flores.

 

Corseted cuddles. Photo by Reed Flores.

 

Leather is better together. Photo by Reed Flores.

 

Classic old-guard leather. Photo by Grindr

 

A jaw-dropping performance by Drago Nesa. Photo by The Silence.

Missed the fair this year?

You can show your support for San Francisco’s Kink and Leather communities by donating to Folsom Street Center. 

Photo by Gooch.

