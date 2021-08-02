Cities
Vote for your favorite LGBTQ-friendly icons and cities. Cast your vote once a day from now until December 15th.
Fun in the Sun
So many gay beaches could have easily made this list! We narrowed it down to the best seaside escapes in year-round sunshine. Which nominee gives you the most wanderlust?
Super Paradise
Mykonos
VOTE
Small but spectacular
Playa Los Muertos
Puerto Vallarta
VOTE
"Blue Chairs"
*THE* spot to hang loose in PV
Black’s Beach
San Diego
VOTE
Best of GayCities 2019 Gold
Playa de la Bassa Rodona
Sitges
VOTE
Mediterranean bliss along the Spanish coast
Higgs Beach
Key West
VOTE
Dog-friendly and free
Diamond Head Beach Park
Honolulu
VOTE
Waikiki's unofficial nudist beach
12th Street Beach
Miami
VOTE
Miami's "semi-official" gay beach
Ipanema Beach
Rio
VOTE
"Farme Gay"
Land of boys and "barbies"
Will Rogers State Beach
Santa Monica
VOTE
"Ginger Rogers"
LA's one and only gay beach
