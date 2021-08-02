Cities
Vote for your favorite LGBTQ-friendly icons and cities. Cast your vote once a day from now until December 15th.
Romantic Makeout Spot
Date night looked different this year, but we made do. Which romantic locale makes you want to grab a to-go dinner and cozy up to your cutie?
Pont Neuf
Paris
Where lovers write their names on a lock, clip it to the bridge, and throw away the key
Love Park
Philadelphia
John F. Kennedy Plaza
Home of the Love Statue
London Eye
London
Cantilevered observation wheel on the River Thames
Portland Aerial Tram
Portland
Commuter tram towering over OSHU
The High Line
New York City
Elevated greenway and sculpture garden built on a reclaimed railroad
The Getty
Los Angeles
Fine art, architecture, and gardens overlooking Los Angeles
Ha'iku Stairs
Honolulu
Hiking the stairway to heaven above Waikiki
St. Charles Avenue Streetcar
New Orleans
Oldest continuously operating streetcar line in the world
Stanley Park Seawall
Vancouver
World's longest uninterrupted waterfront path
