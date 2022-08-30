6 big fetish festivals in the US you’ll want to add to your k*nky calendar 

Buff up your cowhide and dust down your harness… here are some of the biggest fetish festivals and kink gatherings coming up in the US to start planning for now:

Folsom Street Fair, San Francisco

Photo by Gooch.

Folsom Street Fair should be on the travel bucket list for any leather, kink or queer BDSM devotee. It’s one of the very few occasions when the kink community comes together and takes over an entire stretch of San Francisco‘s leather district (officially recognized as such by the city in 2018)

The Folsom Street Fair takes place in the SoMa neighborhood (South of Market Street), between 8th and 13th streets. It dates back to 1984. Folsom was first held as a protest event against redevelopment in the area, and to offer supportive space for a gay community amid the AIDS crisis. It has grown since that time to become California’s third biggest, single-day outdoor spectator event. It attracts around 400,000 participants, of all sexualities and genders, although it remains primarily queer. Most of its net proceeds go to nonprofits working in public health, human services, and the arts.

Related: Behind The Harness – The Extraordinary History Of The Folsom Street Fair

Because of the pandemic, it didn’t take place in 2020 and ran in a condensed form in 2021. The 2022 event, scheduled for September 25, will see it return in its full, spanking glory.

If you’re looking ahead to 2023, next year’s date will typically fall around the same time in September.

Next Page: Mates Leather Weekend, Provincetown