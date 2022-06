Thousands gathered outside Rome’s Colosseum for a massive celebration of LGBTQ Pride. All photos are provided by Gooch Photography.

You know the old adage, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” This saying rings true when it comes to Roma Pride. Tens of thousands of Italians and Europeans alike gathered around Rome’s ancient Colosseum over the weekend under crystal clear, sunny skies and partied like paesani.

PhotosByGooch.com

NEXT PAGE: Bella Italianos galore, Roma Pride photos and more…