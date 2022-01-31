First look inside Martha Stewart’s new ‘fully-immersive’ Las Vegas restaurant

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

Domestic doyenne, Martha Stewart is taking yet another step forward on her path to global domination. Her target: Las Vegas.

After months of agony-inducing suspense and speculation, Caesars Entertainment has finally announced plans for The Bedford by Martha Stewart, to be located inside the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, one of the most prominent casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. The opening date has not been set, but according to the website, it should be ready in Spring 2022.

The Bedford will have seating for almost 200 guests, separate bar and dining areas with decor that nods to Stewart’s actual home in upstate New York. According to a statement from Caesars, the restaurant will be “a fully-immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Martha’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford to life.”

Martha’s fans are quite familiar with that farmhouse, as she chronicles her daily life on her personal Instagram account, which is way better than the official Martha Stewart Instagram. (But anyone interested in this story already knows that.)

Related: Mandalay Bay has access to the sexiest pool party in Las Vegas

What exactly is a “fully-immersive” Martha Stewart-themed restaurant? Will she import her pet peacocks and have them fluttering around? Will the menu include veggies grown by her cute personal garden gnome, Ryan McCallister? Will Martha’s wealthy gay friends mince about, humble-bragging about being exhausted after attending an art gallery opening in Marfa? Perhaps dessert will include brownies baked by her BFF, Snoop Dogg. That would be fun.

If this is a Martha restaurant, the wine list is going to be spectacular, so we’ll need to study that before we go for our first meal. And of course, we’re going, oh yes. This is a trifecta of greatness: Martha Stewart (ding!) opening her own restaurant (ding ding!) in Las Vegas (ding ding ding ding ding!) is not something to be missed.

The Paris has been the unofficial LGBTQ property for Caesars since the mid-2000s when the company launched a marketing campaign with gay and lesbian couples frolicking around the property. Little do the executives at Caesars realize, they have now upped the swish factor at The Paris by an exponential margin. It doesn’t get any better than opening a restaurant that is helmed by none other than Martha Stewart herself.

RELATED: RuPaul is turned into an uncannily realistic waxwork figure in Las Vegas