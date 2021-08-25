RuPaul is turned into an uncannily realistic waxwork figure in Las Vegas

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

RuPaul has been immortalized in a very special way … and his beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race has also been turned into a fundraising work of art. First up, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled a brand new RuPaul Charles waxwork.

This is the second time RuPaul has been honored with a wax figure. The first was revealed in 2000 at Madame Tussauds New York. That figure featured RuPaul in drag and was Madame Tussauds’ first-ever drag figure.

RuPaul says his new figure is important for a different reason. “It’s special because I’m doing this one out of drag. This is my male persona, which in recent years has become just a famous as my drag persona,” he said in a press statement.

RuPaul personally sat for the model makers, who took over 200 different measurements to make the figure as realistic as possible. He also showed up in Las Vegas last week for the unveiling.

“RuPaul is an icon,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create an exclusive experience that allows guests to playfully interact with one of the most influential people in the world in a way that’s only possible at the world’s greatest wax museum.”

Guests can sashay down the Madame Tussauds rainbow runway to pose with the new RuPaul figure.

Separate from this, in Los Angeles, a new mural by West Hollywood-based artist Antonio Rael was revealed last week highlighting the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The artwork can be found at 8180 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046, at Melrose and North La Jolla Avenue.

The mural was revealed with a little help from Season 13 winner Symone, and finalist Kandy Muse. It features all the contestants from the show.

Not only providing a backdrop for selfies for fans of the show, the artwork is also helping to raise money for a great cause. Broadcaster VH1 is partnering with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to make a donation for every photo taken in front of the mural.

Visitors, “can upload their photo to their story, reel, or Instagram using the hashtag #DragRaceFYCMural and tag @RuPaulsDragRace and @lalgbtcenter. For each post with the hashtag and tags, VH1 will make a donation, up to a total donation of $5,000, to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.”

Artist Antonio Rael said in a statement, “The mural, which took three weeks to complete, was painted freehand and represents not only the queens from Season 13, but also freedom of expression. It’s a huge honor to be a part of this given how much love I have for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and all that it stands for (and I felt particularly blessed while I was painting as local WeHo residents cheered me on!).

“I am hoping this mural will encourage people to create and express themselves in their own unique way, and that this art brings joy to people, especially in these trying times. It is just so special to be part of the LGBTQIA community.”

