Slay or sleigh? Tahoe Pride Ride brings ‘Drag Race’ to the slopes

Okay, while there won’t be any actual sleighing, you can expect a weekend of ski slopes complete with the gayest experience Norcal has to offer at Tahoe Pride Ride.

If there’s one thing that everyone knows about the LGBTQ+ community, it’s that we throw a sick parade. Now, short of skiing in full drag, it can be difficult to show pride on a snowy mountain peak. The cold makes skimpy outfits impractical, and no amount of glitter and makeup can shine through those clunky ski masks. Modern problems require modern solutions, and this resort has got the perfect solution for you.

For those of you that live for the cold, the snow, and the thrill of a good ski slope, the Homewood Mountain Resort has got you covered. This will be the resort’s third annual North Tahoe Pride Ride, with the whole thing will taking place from March 24 to March 27, 2022. While the main event will, of course, be a Pride ski parade, there will be plenty of mini-events to keep you occupied and entertained.

A little bit about the venue: Homewood Mountain Resort is a boutique mountain resort located on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe. Known for its mountain top special events, Cali-inspired menu, this year-round resort boasts an award-winning wine list acclaimed by Wine Spectator.

Fresh powder and drag

All the fun stuff begins on March 25, with a Drag show dinner, appropriately titled Dinner & Drag Show, at the West Shore Café. The drag show will start at 6:30 pm and will feature a performer fresh from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: California’s very own look queen Deja Skye—Miss “Let’s get thickening” herself. However, she won’t be alone. She’ll be accompanied by a host of local queens from all over Northern California. Oh yeah, guests will also enjoy a delectable three-course meal as well.

Make sure to have plenty of fun at the drag show but be ready and on the slopes by 12 p.m. the following morning. Saturday, the 26th will be the main event: the Rainbow Ridge Pride Parade. Attendees love repping their pride gear (flags, rainbow helmets, and even disco bell bottoms).

Drag race… Literally

Immediately following the main parade, get ready for the fiercest race on the mountain. The Dual Slalom Drag Race will be from 1 to 3 pm—and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Free-to-enter and open to everyone, all you have to do is put on your best drag and beat the other queens down the mountain. The first three contestants to complete the slope will get prizes fit for a queen. So, fluff out your best wig, glitter up your helmet, and may the best woman win!

If you’ve ever been to a Pride Parade, then you know that the actual parade is only the beginning. The after-parties are where the real fun is at. It’s really another excuse to mingle and dance, but that’s just more reason to love the after-party. Homewood Mountain acknowledges this, and they’ve set aside plenty of time for partying. The Apres Party will be on Saturday the 26th and Sunday the 27th from 2 to 5 p.m. These parties will be at the base of the mountain, with music provided by DJ Cisco. It’s the perfect event to mingle and meet new people after a day tackling the slopes.

Now, we all love a parade, and we all enjoy the revelry of a party. However, a Pride Parade (or Ride in this case) is never complete without a good cause. This year, Pride Ride is having a raffle where winners can win ski gear and more. On top of that, all the profits will go to Project More, a culture and advocacy group that strives to improve the lives of all LGBTQ+ people through activities, outreach, and education.

As we wait for finalized event details, check back with GayCities for more of what’s to come. You don’t want to miss this Rainbow Ridge extravaganza!

