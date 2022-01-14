Top 10 gayest ski weeks across America for hitting the slopes in 2022

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

So many gay ski weeks were put on hold in 2020 and 2021, skiers are desperate for some fresh powder in 2022. In addition to hitting the slopes, almost all of these events offer plenty of opportunities to hit on guys, too. After skiing all day, attendees can find some good ol’ R-n-R with costume contests, comedy nights, cabarets, drag bingo, dance parties, and of course a very gay après.

Check out our list of the top 10 gay ski weeks across Northern America.

January 16-23, 2022

Aspen Gay Ski Week celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. With numerous events such as themed dinners, a comedy show featuring Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change, drag queen bingo, dance parties, a costume contest, pool party, and of course skiing, Aspen pretty much has everything you could ask for in a gay ski week.

January 19-23, 2022

The LGBTQ Winter Pride Festival in Stowe, Vermont has plenty to offer. This weekend can be whatever you want it to be, with a full slate of events like bowling, comedy shows, a pool party, drag bingo, a blowout dance party to end the weekend. The resort also offers spa rooms and suite-like homes.

February 23-27, 2022

The 12th annual Elevation Utah returns to Park City, Utah in 2022. Lasting five days, travelers can participate in many events when they’re not skiing, such as wine tastings, dinners, drag shows, and several themed events, onesie party anyone? With budget accommodations to high-end luxury stays, there are options for every kind of traveler.

March 3-6, 2022

Taking place in Colorado, Telluride Gay Ski Week gives travelers breathtaking scenery for winter activities, dining, and nightlife. Some of the country’s most celebrated chefs have kitchens here alongside a wide selection of luxury retail shopping.

March 16-20, 2022

Mammoth Gay Ski Week is another Elevation event that takes place in Mammoth Lakes, California. Here you’ll find fun events like a dog tag social, wine tasting, costume skiing, glow party, comedy shows, a drag brunch, and lots of lodging options.

March 3-6, 2022

The Winter Pridefest in Bend, Oregon boasts a welcome social, après-ski, and a dance party. Out Central Oregon is dedicated to bringing communities together and spaces for LGBTQ+ to celebrate outdoor activities, and this is just one of many events that they put together.

TBD

Breckenridge, Colorado’s “Breck Pride” event has yet to be announced for 2022, but their website states that it’s happening. In the past, they’ve had parties, drag bingo, and brunches. Breckenridge is known for being a beautiful town to visit, and a great place for skiing.

