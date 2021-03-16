SaveOurSpaces: The Crest was supposed to be celebrating 25 years but now fights to survive

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for much-loved, friendly dive bar The Crest, 5935 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, California.

The Crest was supposed to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. However, the pandemic has seriously impacted this business, which is clinging on for survival.

An unpretentious bar with two pool tables and a popular outdoor patio, the business has a big following with the local bears. There’s a Sunday beer bust with free hotdogs and burgers, plus regular parties such as the Latin Bears Night, Escandol’oso.

“When COVID hit in March we had to close the business,” owner Michael Romero says on the bar’s fundraiser page. “I applied for all the assistance that was offered. Many of the websites were so overwhelmed that getting into them was difficult at best.

“I did receive some funds however they were very small amounts. By the time my applications were reviewed the larger businesses with accountants and attorneys that knew how to navigate the system had taken all the funds and us little guys were denied access to anything. Never did I expect this to continue for close to a year.”

In order to currently open, and in accordance local guidelines mandating customers order food, The Crest has partnered with a local Domino’s Pizza in order to trade.

