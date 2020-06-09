Miss seeing drag shows? Las Vegas plays host to drive-in drag theater

Las Vegas is slowly opening its doors to the public once more, as restaurants have permission to provide table service, and casinos welcome guests to gamble their money away. But the future of Las Vegas’ shows is still clouded with uncertainty, as theaters are slated to be among the last attractions in the city to re-open. Bad news for the performers in big-name shows like the Cirque du Soleil productions and RuPaul’s Drag Race Live.

Leave it to the creative minds of drag glitterati to devise a solution: Edie the Entertainer, host of Cirque du Soleil’s Zumanity at New York New York Hotel & Casino, hosts Drive-in Drag Show, at the Dreamland Drive-in at Fresh Wata Studios (3905 W Diablo Dr, Las Vegas). Drag queens, dancers, and general shenanigans take to the stage before hundreds of spectators, who sit in their cars and scream and honk their horns and act as obnoxiously as a bachelorette party after that fourth round of drinks.

Why are more cities not doing drive-in shows like this? It looks like a lot of fun. Check out the promo reel:

Upcoming shows are June 11 and 13. Get your tickets at www.DriveinDragShow.com