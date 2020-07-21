Cities
Show Must Go On
Taking performances virtual kept us entertained while sheltering in place
Untitled Queen
This artist has hosted drag zooms, a digital show with a POC queen from each state, and is organizing a Drag World show
Voss Events
Voss Events took their Ru girl show on the road to drive-in movie theaters across the country
Peppermint
Peppermint brought her work to the internet with projects including PeppTalks, The Most Office, and the Black Queer Town Hall
Laganja Estranja
This Drag Race and So You Think You Can Dance favorite took her act online to Instagram, YouTube, and beyond
The Stud collective
The San Francisco bar has closed but the team continues to support their community with online shows and a podcast
Rhea Litre
This Los Angeles fave brought her act online to her digital drag show, Quarantine Queen
Jonnie Reinhart
This LA-based musician has kept his followers entertained with online cabaret performances and gorgeous transformations
Broadways Best Shows
Broadway’s Best Shows series is a live, play-reading performance featuring some of Broadway’s best performers
Biqtch Puddin
Biqtch Puddin' has been providing a platform for fellow drag performers almost weekly in her Digital Drag Show
Vote now for your LGBTQ-friendly favorites! Every vote counts as one entry, so you can vote each day to increase your chance of winning.
Voting closes December 18
