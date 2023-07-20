Top 20 gay circuit parties and festivals in August

Flying the flag at Northalsted Market Days in Chicago.
Chicago Market Days (photo: Jordan Allen Foor)

Want to finish the summer party season strong? Pride month may be over, but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop! We’ve rounded up the 20 wildest and gayest events happening across the globe in August.

Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss these travel-worthy affairs.

Featured Events in August

Market Days

Party in Boystown

Northalsted

Chicago Market Days

Long before the city had a Pride parade, Chicago had Market Days. Founded in 1982 to promote the businesses in the neighborhood known as “Boystown,” Market Days is now one of Chicago’s greatest summer festivals, with over 300,000 people crowding into the party along Northalsted Street, where food vendors, shops, and the legendary bars of Boystown host booths all day and night.

Chicago has since added a fantastic Pride parade on the anniversary weekend of Stonewall, as well as Pride Fest, which is basically a music festival with rainbow lighting. But Market Days is the event of the year for Boystown locals.

Circuit Festival Barcelona

Be the king of summer

Barcelona

Circuit Festival Barcelona

The largest European gay festival that CANNOT be missed. Over this wild week, you will get to experience everything that Barcelona has to offer to its queer community!

The Circuit Festival of Barcelona attracts crowds of 70,000 people all ready to party for a week straight. Sprawled all over the city, there are over 20 events including dance parties, pool parties, famous DJ sets, and the legendary waterpark day! 

Be sure to get your tickets for your favorite events early as this festival sells out every year. 

Travel-worthy Festivals

Tropical Heat

5 of the hottest days Key West can offer

Key West

Provincetown Carnival

Biggest, gayest party of the year

Commercial Street

Southern Decadence

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

St. Ann and Bourbon

Xlsior Festival Mykonos

One island bursting with fun

Mykonos Island

Circuit Queens

Horse Meat Disco

Lively location with incredible entertainment

Lio Mykonos, Enoplon Dinameon 6, Tria Pigadia, Mikonos

Revolver Berlin Circuit Party

Biggest and sexiest party in Berlin

KitKatClub

Love Festival

Biggest Circuit Fest in the city

Montreal

Living Mexico Circuit Party

Iconic party thrown by professional ragers

Mexico City

Daddies and pups and bears… Oh my!

Bearly Athens

A week of bear appreciation in Greece

Athens

Bearracuda Los Angeles

Get ready for an Assquake!

Precinct, 357 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Stockholm Bear Pride

The Bears of Scandinavia come together

Stockholm

Cincinnati Leather Weekend

Leather in Cin city

Woodward Theater | Weddings & Events Hall, 1404 Main St, Cincinnati, OH, United States

Lazy Bear Week

Largest Bear celebration in the world

Guerneville

3 Rivers Bear Run

Appreciating bears, cubs, otters and those who love them

Pittsburg

Fun in the Sun

Camp Camp

Sleep away camp for LGBTQ+ adults

Maine

Festival of Flowers

Celebrating the beauty and vibrancy of Columbia

Medellin

DTLA PROUD Festival

Feel the love, Los Angeles!

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Red Dress Run

World’s most unique running event

Starts at Crescent Park

