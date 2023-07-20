Top 20 gay circuit parties and festivals in August
By GayCities
Want to finish the summer party season strong? Pride month may be over, but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop! We’ve rounded up the 20 wildest and gayest events happening across the globe in August.
Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss these travel-worthy affairs.
Featured Events in August
Chicago Market Days
Long before the city had a Pride parade, Chicago had Market Days. Founded in 1982 to promote the businesses in the neighborhood known as “Boystown,” Market Days is now one of Chicago’s greatest summer festivals, with over 300,000 people crowding into the party along Northalsted Street, where food vendors, shops, and the legendary bars of Boystown host booths all day and night.
Chicago has since added a fantastic Pride parade on the anniversary weekend of Stonewall, as well as Pride Fest, which is basically a music festival with rainbow lighting. But Market Days is the event of the year for Boystown locals.
Circuit Festival Barcelona
The largest European gay festival that CANNOT be missed. Over this wild week, you will get to experience everything that Barcelona has to offer to its queer community!
The Circuit Festival of Barcelona attracts crowds of 70,000 people all ready to party for a week straight. Sprawled all over the city, there are over 20 events including dance parties, pool parties, famous DJ sets, and the legendary waterpark day!
Be sure to get your tickets for your favorite events early as this festival sells out every year.