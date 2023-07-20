Top 20 gay circuit parties and festivals in August

Chicago Market Days (photo: Jordan Allen Foor)

Want to finish the summer party season strong? Pride month may be over, but that doesn’t mean the party has to stop! We’ve rounded up the 20 wildest and gayest events happening across the globe in August.

Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss these travel-worthy affairs.

Featured Events in August

Market Days Party in Boystown Northalsted August 12-13 Chicago Market Days Long before the city had a Pride parade, Chicago had Market Days. Founded in 1982 to promote the businesses in the neighborhood known as “Boystown,” Market Days is now one of Chicago’s greatest summer festivals, with over 300,000 people crowding into the party along Northalsted Street, where food vendors, shops, and the legendary bars of Boystown host booths all day and night. Chicago has since added a fantastic Pride parade on the anniversary weekend of Stonewall, as well as Pride Fest, which is basically a music festival with rainbow lighting. But Market Days is the event of the year for Boystown locals.

Circuit Festival Barcelona Be the king of summer Barcelona August 5-13 Circuit Festival Barcelona The largest European gay festival that CANNOT be missed. Over this wild week, you will get to experience everything that Barcelona has to offer to its queer community! The Circuit Festival of Barcelona attracts crowds of 70,000 people all ready to party for a week straight. Sprawled all over the city, there are over 20 events including dance parties, pool parties, famous DJ sets, and the legendary waterpark day! Be sure to get your tickets for your favorite events early as this festival sells out every year.

Travel-worthy Festivals

Tropical Heat 5 of the hottest days Key West can offer Key West August 9-13 Provincetown Carnival Biggest, gayest party of the year Commercial Street August 12-19

Southern Decadence Laissez les bon temps rouler! St. Ann and Bourbon August 31-September 4 Xlsior Festival Mykonos One island bursting with fun Mykonos Island August 16-23

Circuit Queens

Horse Meat Disco Lively location with incredible entertainment Lio Mykonos, Enoplon Dinameon 6, Tria Pigadia, Mikonos Friday, August 4 · 11pm-1am Revolver Berlin Circuit Party Biggest and sexiest party in Berlin KitKatClub Friday, August 11 · 10am-9am

Love Festival Biggest Circuit Fest in the city Montreal August 10-13 Living Mexico Circuit Party Iconic party thrown by professional ragers Mexico City Saturday, August 5 · 11pm-7am

Daddies and pups and bears… Oh my!

Bearly Athens A week of bear appreciation in Greece Athens July 27-August 1 Bearracuda Los Angeles Get ready for an Assquake! Precinct, 357 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA, United States Saturday, August 12 · 9pm-2am

Stockholm Bear Pride The Bears of Scandinavia come together Stockholm August 3-6 Cincinnati Leather Weekend Leather in Cin city Woodward Theater | Weddings & Events Hall, 1404 Main St, Cincinnati, OH, United States August 18-20

Lazy Bear Week Largest Bear celebration in the world Guerneville July 31-August 7 3 Rivers Bear Run Appreciating bears, cubs, otters and those who love them Pittsburg August 3-6

Fun in the Sun

Camp Camp Sleep away camp for LGBTQ+ adults Maine August 20-27 Festival of Flowers Celebrating the beauty and vibrancy of Columbia Medellin July 28-August 7