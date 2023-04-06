PHOTOS: Utopia Festival returns to Mexico City for a picture-perfect party weekend

By
Tandrew of the Burnning Man tribe the Glamcocks eyeing the photographer from the crowd.
Tandrew of the Burning Man tribe Glamcocks eyeing the photographer from the crowd.

As Oscar Wilde once quipped, “A map of the world that does not include Utopia is not worth even glancing at.” Fortunately for the gay party world, the Utopia Festival has returned to Mexico. Presented by Jake Resnicow on the idyllic Isla Mujeres, this four-day fete featured sun-dappled beach kiki, sweat-soaked dance parties, and a stellar DJ lineup that included Matt Denton, Conner Curnick, Spencer Huff, and many more. For those that missed this year’s Utopia, we’ve assembled some ideal images of this picture-perfect queer weekend.

Photography by Conor Olmsted.

Utopia's Greek-inspired aesthetics is a nod to the etymology of its name.
This daddy/boy duo is also serving ancient Greek vibes.
Hey Mr DJ, put a record on, I wanna dance with my gayby.
A queer quartet of cuteness.
A Utopia partier serving some cheetah-chic.
A Utopia partier serving some cheetah-chic.
Sun's out, guns out. In more ways than one.
A Utopia party boy flashing his sexy smile.
A cute queer couple kissing.
While most of the decor was Greco-Roman themed, this muscle DILF decided to serve an Egyptian inspired ensemble.
While most of the decor was Greco-Roman themed, this muscle DILF decided to serve an Egyptian-inspired ensemble.
Once the sunset, the nights got even hotter.
DJ LP Giobbi
DJ Ty Sunderland
DJ Ty Sunderland
DJ duo Tom & Collins manning the turntables at the Lost Kingdom Party.
The always adorable DJ KC Lights
The always adorable DJ KC Lights
The spectacle wasn't just musical. Utopia's parties also included a litany of performers, such as this aerialist.
The spectacle wasn't just musical. Utopia's parties also included a litany of performers, such as this aerialist.
A perfect ending for a perfect weekend.
