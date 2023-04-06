PHOTOS: Utopia Festival returns to Mexico City for a picture-perfect party weekend

Tandrew of the Burning Man tribe Glamcocks eyeing the photographer from the crowd.

As Oscar Wilde once quipped, “A map of the world that does not include Utopia is not worth even glancing at.” Fortunately for the gay party world, the Utopia Festival has returned to Mexico. Presented by Jake Resnicow on the idyllic Isla Mujeres, this four-day fete featured sun-dappled beach kiki, sweat-soaked dance parties, and a stellar DJ lineup that included Matt Denton, Conner Curnick, Spencer Huff, and many more. For those that missed this year’s Utopia, we’ve assembled some ideal images of this picture-perfect queer weekend.

Photography by Conor Olmsted.