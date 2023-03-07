PHOTOS: Winter Party Festival brings the heat to Miami Beach

Some sexy speedo-clad boys posing at the Elevation Pool Party.

While snow may have been pounding down on many parts of the country this weekend, the party boys in Miami Beach were pounding down on the dance floors at Winter Party Festival.

This annual weeklong celebration of queer community and music served up a flurry of festivities spanning multiple venues across Miami Beach. Proceeds from Winter Party benefit the LGBTQ Task Force, a social justice non-profit organization that advocates for queer equality in housing, employment, and health care, so these sexy snowbirds are shaking their speedos for a good cause.

For those who were stuck at home braving the blizzards, here are some of the hottest pics from the weekend to thaw out your bones.

All images are provided by the Winter Party Festival.

Hot jocks sporting hot bods at the Ignite party at Miami Exchange. A Quartet of queer cuties at the Elevation Pool Party. A Winter Partier getting homo superior with his Cyclops-couture shades. BFFs flashing smiles at the Sunday Beach Party at Sands of South Beach. Photo by Silvio Maranhão The crew of Master Beat Saturday Night Fever at M2 Nightclub. Photo by Lee Le. A queer couple heating up the dance floor at Saturday Night Fever. Photo By Lee Le. Photo by Lee Le. A horny daddy flaunting his undies at the Under One Sun party at Oasis Wynwood. A Winter Partier serving it at the Elevation Pool Party.

Which pics made you sweat the hardest? Let us know in the comment seciton below