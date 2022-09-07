Burning Man – the Playa’s best NSFW lewks in exclusive photos

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Burning Man has risen once again in the desert of Black Rock City. While most outsiders imagine this week-long event as a drug-fueled music festival akin to a dust-caked Coachella, the 80,000 people who actually converge on the Playa know it’s far more. It’s towering art structures that illuminate the night. It’s communal tribes contributing to their collective survival against the elements. And its myriad radical expression channeled through outré lewk. To offer outsiders a glimpse of the surreal beauty, we’ve compiled the best of this year’s queer Burning Man fashion. As Burners say, “Welcome home.”

Nightmares and Wet Dreams

Every Burn reflects an overarching theme, and this year was Waking Dreams, reflected in its participants’ Elven ears, vampire fangs, and a host of otherworldly Burning Man fashion accessories.

Veteran Burner Dustin “Treasures” Schur offers tasty treats and a lewk that combines Martha Stuart with Bunnicula the Vampire Bunny.

