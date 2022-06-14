Pride in Places: How the AIDS Memorial Quilt found a permanent home in San Francisco

A healing circle takes place at the National AIDS Memorial. (Photo: NAM)

At the height of the AIDS epidemic, countless Americans who lost friends and family had no way to remember or honor them. Their collective grief couldn’t find closure.

Kevin Herglotz, Chief Operating Officer of San Francisco’s National AIDS Memorial, tells GayCities that nothing was being done when thousands were dying across America (and the world).

“There was no place to go, no place to heal. People didn’t know what to do, but they had all this loss, all this heartbreak. The community needed to come together.”