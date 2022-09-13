Out in Colombia – Exploring queer Cartagena & Medellín

Le Spa Noir in Medellín

As one of South America’s most queer-friendly countries, Colombia continues to build a favorable reputation among LGBTQ travelers. With so many diverse destinations within the country, it’s easy to craft an itinerary that can fit your own interests, especially with the help of local experts.

In recent years, Colombia has managed to become one of Latin America’s leaders in quality of life – for LGBTQ citizens and visitors alike. Same-sex marriage has been legal since 2016 and discrimination based on sexual orientation has been illegal since 2011, and every city is home to an array of friendly businesses, attractions, and experiences.

LGBTQ tourism packages ranging from multi-day itineraries to one-day experiences are available from Out in Colombia, a gay-owned tour company that won the 2021 Impact Award from the IGLTA Foundation, in recognition of its dedication to responsible tourism development.

We’ve teamed up with Out in Colombia and came up with a few ideas to inspire your next trip.

Queer travels in Cartagena

A picturesque colonial port city on the Caribbean coast, Cartagena has long been a top draw for tourists, thanks to its historic walled downtown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates to 1533. But LGBTQ travelers will find lots of decidedly 21st-century fun in this beautiful metropolis, too.

Out in Colombia, for example, connects travelers with unique experiences including rum and chocolate tasting experiences at El Arsenal, a celebrated restaurant with a massive Colombian rum menu, and gourmet dining at Celele, a stylish, gay-owned restaurant that specializes in contemporary coastal cuisine.

Las Islas

Speaking of Cartagena’s expansive coastline, no visit to this city by the sea would be complete without a day trip or overnight excursion to one of the many sun-soaked islands that dot the waters nearby. Out in Colombia organizes convenient speedboat transfers to Las Islas, a luxurious, environmentally conscious hotel where guests can spend the day or the night, with activities including wellness treatments, boat tours, and snorkeling tours in the warm Caribbean waters.

A great LGBTQ nightlife option in Cartagena is Crazy Breeze, a waterfront gay bar with a terrace. For a gay night stay in Cartagena, we recommend Casa Lola, a 22-room boutique hotel with two outdoor pools, a rooftop terrace, and a spa.

