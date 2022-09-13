7 fall travel ideas for retired circuit queens

To avoid crowds, lock down the best prices, and enjoy fabulous weather, fall is a particularly ideal time to travel. In some cases, gay travelers will forgo beaches overflowing with bikini-clad boys, and a circuit party (or five) for a quieter, more romantic getaway.

We rounded up seven underrated yet novel destinations that offer a more laid-back kind of adventure for your fall travel plans. The kind that is more likely to call upon books, sweaters, and hiking boots.

Puerto Vallarta

Playa De Los Muertos beach and pier close to famous Puerto Vallarta Malecon, the city largest public beach

Fall is a great time to visit Puerto Vallarta as the summer rains subside and the blistering heat finally relents. The season also enjoys a plethora of street festivals, all of which have both a local and a gay flavor. The Blue Chairs area of the beach will still bustle, but now you’ll actually be able to finish that Andrew Holleran novel you’ve had on your bedside table for the last six months. The bars of Zona Romantica will still thump late into the night, but now you can savor some of the world’s best tequila with a friend rather than fight for a spot a the bar and dance floor.

  • Anonymous

    Hey guys how about PALM SPRINGS for a fall get-a-way
    Gay Pride & Leather Pride just week apart starting Nov.5th
    weekend the fun begins..weather always ideal see you there
    FUN IN THE SUN…