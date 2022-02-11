T-Dances: 12 queer spaces keeping these historic soirées alive

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Tea Dances have come a long way since their Victorian Era namesake. Originally, these dances which began in the 1960s served literal tea, as it was illegal for gay venues to serve alcohol. These t-dances were events where people within the LGBTQ+ community could meet one another and make connections. Today, they’re another reason for us to throw parties and spill tea more often than we drink it.

We wanted to shout out 12 places and events that are keeping these dances alive, and reinventing them for the next generation.

California

Big Top Circus T-Dance

If you’re a fan of Palm Springs White Party, then mark your calendars for May 1, 2022. That’s when White Party Palm Springs will have its world-famous T-Dance outdoors with state-of-the-art sound and light systems. DJs Ben Bakson and Dan Slater will provide music while you enjoy drinks and enjoy the desert heat. Details are still coming out, so check out their official page to get details on special guests and other events.

SHRiNE MLK Weekend Sunday Tea Dance

Presented by Gus, and located at 55 Natoma, SHRiNE will be throwing its MLK Tea Dance on President’s day weekend (February 20, 2022). The party will be featuring DJ Twisted Dee accompanied by costumed go-go dancers. With their “Tokyo meets Dubai” light and sound system, this late-night party will be on an ultra state-of-the-art LED dance floor.

Hot Tea Pride

On June 26, 2022, Cecil Russell is presenting its 5th annual HOT TEA. The party will be in both Club Audio and Club Bergerac and will feature DJs Nina Flowers, Bugie, and Marvin Avy among others. Of course, there will be go-go dancers to keep the party going, and bottle service available for VIPs.

Twilight T-Dance

What’s better than a weekend of wine? Ending it with a boozy tea dance, obviously. Jokes aside, this tea dance will be the signature event of Out in the Vineyard’s Gay Wine Week. The Twilight T-Dance is a lounge and dance event fueled by wine and set in California’s scenic wine country. Check out their website to see how you can get tickets and a full list of Wine Week’s events.

Escapade “Fantasy” Yacht Party

This is another one that has only just been announced. Escapade will be hosting a yacht party which will include a tea dance (of course) and a sunset cruise. Set during San Diego Pride, this is a great way to mingle and take a break from the back-to-back parties. With internationally recognized DJs and surprise performers, this intimate cruise will be on July 16, 2022.

Florida

Marlin Beach Tea 2.0

Unlike the above events, this one is recurring, so you’ll have more time to experience the fun. Flock Fest, which you may recognize by its flamingo theme, is throwing a tea dance every other week until the end of May at the Ed Lugo Resort at Wilton Manors. This is an afternoon affair with a come as you may attitude.

Bernadette’s Birthday Tea Dance 4

For the ladies of Florida, the Key Club has got you covered with an all ladies tea dance to bring the lesbian community together for a night of dancing. This ladies’ tea dance which will be at the Eagle Bar on February 22, 2022, will be Key Club’s fourth annual lesbian tea dance. DJ Lady Snack Daddy will keep the party going in three dance rooms and Loretta Waldrop will be making a special appearance. A little reminder from the producers: Dress to impress ladies!

Big x Boys – Valentine’s T-Dance

Just a day before V-Day, this is a perfect opportunity to either take a date out or find a hot date. Either way, you’re sure to have a heated time at this event where both the pool and the darkroom are available all night long. Located at the Rock Bar, DJ Dimitry from Tel Aviv will be providing entertainment.

Tropical Heat: Famous Tea Dance

Tropical Heat Key West will have five days of events and parties from August 10 to August 14, 2022. This will include their Famous Tea Dance on Sunday. While full details are still pending for Tropical Heat 2022, you can expect a heated set of parties in the Keys.

Classic T-Dance with DJ Richie Rich

There is almost nothing classic about this tea dance, which is held at Hunter’s Nightclub in Wilton Manors. More light festival circuit party than tea dance, this evening tea dance is a great option for those who need just one more day of dancing and drinks before starting the week.

More

Houston – Touchdown Tea Dance

Whether you’re going to watch the Super Bowl (which lands on February 13 this year) or just want to wear your skimpy football outfit, Numbers invites you to join them for a night of celebration at Numbers Nightclub in Houston. DJs Sylas Draco and DJ Mel Frasto will be providing music.

Atlanta – Medusa Weekend 2022

The producers behind some of Atlanta’s most iconic gay parties are kicking off their first Medusa Weekend with three days of excitement, from February 18 to February 20, 2022. Their Tea Dance, held just before the closing party will be at the Piedmont Room in Park Tavern with DJ Musculoc, and DJ Orel Sabag providing the entertainment.

