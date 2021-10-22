Top 10 tropical nude beaches worth the airfare

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Do you prefer to sunbathe au natural or swim in your birthday suit? Daydreaming of a balmy escape with year-round sunshine? Let us help you plan your next island getaway with our guide to the best nude beaches across the tropics.

We’ll warn you, some of these are not official nude beaches, so be conscious of where you are, who else is around, and whether you might offend others. You’ll want to plan around the wet and rainy season, as some tropical hotspots are known for their storms. You don’t want to arrive at your dream destination in a torrential downpour.

Massarandupió Beach, Bahia, Brazil

A well-known, legal Brazilian clothing-optional beach, less than two hours from Salvador, on the north coast of Bahia. It’s near the town of Entre Rios. The beach is surrounded by large sand dunes and offers some stunning scenery.

Olho de Boi Beach, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil

Otherwise known as Bull’s Eye Beach, this is arguably the most popular, official nude beach in Brazil, frequented by gay locals and tourists alike. The walk to get to the beach is a little bit of a challenge. Including a steep climb, it can take around 20 minutes to walk from Praia Brava. However, this ensures the secluded stretch of sand never gets too crowded. You’re afforded a great view of the bay from the summit of the rocks looking down upon the beach.

Leela Beach, Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand

Thailand doesn’t have official nude beaches, but Leela Beach is nevertheless very private and known to attract tourists who wish to sunbathe in their birthday suits. The small beach boasts white sand and beautiful blue waters. Located off the coast of Thailand, on the southern point of the island of Koh Pha Ngan, this spot is a prime location for full-moon parties. Leela Beach can be accessed via one of the adjacent resorts, there’s no public entrance.

Koh Rong Sanloem Island, Cambodia

Similar to other Asian countries, Cambodia does not really tolerate public nudity. However, the country boasts some very secluded beaches among its islands.

Koh Rang Sanloam, off the coast of Sihanoukville, has no roads or cars. There are, however, hostels, restaurants, and other amenities. If there are no locals around, you’re fairly safe to undress on the beaches. Expect white sands and warm, turquoise waters. If you like the idea of taking a midnight swim amongst luminescent algae in a tropical paradise, Koh Rong Sanloem is your place.

Lady Jane Beach, Sydney, Australia

This nudist beach is very popular with gay people who want to let it all hang out. Pretty much everyone on Lady Jane Beach (aka Lady Bay Beach) will be naked so you might feel a bit prude if you stay covered up. The small, sheltered cove offers great views over Sydney Harbor. There’s a nearby parking lot, and the beach is well signposted, so easy to find.

Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico

Playa Zipolite offers Mexico’s first and only legal nude beach. You’ll find it in the municipality of​​ San Pedro Pochutla, on the southern coast of Oaxaca state, between Huatulco and Puerto Escondido. The isolated beach started to pick up a following when hippie backpackers arrived in the late 1960s and continues to attract travelers with a bohemian, anything-goes, spirit: there’s an annual Festival Nudista each February, plus a naturist hotel and hostel.

Orient Beach, St. Martin

You’ll find Orient Beach on the French–or east–side of St. Martin, in the Caribbean. Over the last 30 years, it’s quite possibly become one of the most popular nude beaches on the island, with a section for skinny-dippers near the Perch Bar area. Umbrellas and chairs are available to hire, and there are several local watering holes just a stone’s throw away from the lapping, crystal clear waves.

St. Martin is one of the more gay-friendly islands in the Caribbean, with an equal age of consent for all, and anti-discrimination protections enshrined in law (although same-sex marriage has yet to be legalized).

La Playita, Costa Rica

Playa Playita, also known as Playa de Playos, is located in Manuel Antonio, in Puntarenas Province, Quepos. The main Manuel Antonio Beach is very tourist-friendly but rather conservative. La Playita, on the other hand, at one end of Espadilla Beach, is a more secluded spot. Visitors reach it by hiking for 10-15 minutes over rocks or walking along the main beach at low/middle tide.

It’s not officially a nudist spot, but it’s not uncommon to come across naked sunbathers, including LGBTQ folk. Shade is provided by the lush vegetation and palm trees that back onto the sands.

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii, U.S.

Little Beach is famed as the most famous nudist beach on Maui. Most tourists head for the nearby Big Beach, which is, well, bigger and has amenities such as toilets and refreshments. To reach Little Beach, head to the north end of Big Beach, and climb along the footpath over the rocky remains of a lava flow from Pu’u Ola’i.

Besides it being clothing-optional, Little Beach has gentler waves, perfect for snorkeling. It also offers amazing sunsets, plus ‘fire dancers’ on Sunday evenings.

Kehena Beach, Hawaii, U.S.

Covered in distinctive, black, volcanic sand, Kehena Beach is one of the most dramatic-looking beaches on this list. Located on the Big Island of Hawaii itself, you’ll find it on the scenic Red Road (Route 137) along the Puna Coast. Visitors must descend a steep path to reach this hidden beach. It’s an official nude beach, so feel free to disrobe and enjoy some skinny-dipping.

