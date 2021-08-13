WATCH: Some of the “trouble” you can get up to in Fire Island

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

If you’ve been lucky enough to escape to New York’s Fire Island at some point over the last few months, we envy you. If you haven’t, then the latest video from cabaret performer Seth Sikes will definitely get you in the mood for a visit before the summer is over.

Sikes scored a viral hit last year with a tribute song to the Fire Island ferry, performed to the tune of an old Judy Garland song: ‘On The Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe’.

Related: Fire Island ferry immortalized in song by singer Seth Sikes

This summer, the New York-based performer has again been enjoying plenty of time on Fire Island, and he’s chosen another song to commemorate his visits. This time, he went for ‘Trouble’, from the Meredith Willson-penned 1957 Broadway show, The Music Man. It was turned into a movie in 1962 starring Robert Preston.

Sikes has changed the lyrics to highlight the trouble one can get up to in Fire Island Pines, and recruited a bunch of friends to join him in the video – which features plenty of pool-splashing and hot tub action.

In an accompanying press release, Sikes said, “I’ve been itching to make this one for a long time. With all of the naughty shenanigans that take place out here on a regular basis it was hard to choose which of them to poke fun at in this short music video, which was so fun to make.”

Related: What gay guys get up to on Fire Island captured in new photo exhibition

Anyone who happens to be in Maine this weekend can catch Sikes performing tonight and tomorrow (August 13-14) at The Kennebunkport Inn as part of its “Club Cumming on the Coast” season. Follow Sikes on Facebook for details of other upcoming shows.