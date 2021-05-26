WATCH: Kit & John have a tropical good time in the gay paradise that is Key West

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.



Looking for an outdoors getaway that promises eternal sunshine, white-sand beaches, and a very warm LGBTQ welcome?

Key West should be top of your list.

Related: The insider’s guide to Key West – from the gay men who love it so much they moved there

Husbands Kit Williamson and John Halbach, of Eastsiders fame, recently visited the “Conch Republic,” at the tip of the Florida Keys. They found a destination brimming with history, culture, sun-kissed tropical coastlines, and lots of beautiful gay guesthouses.

Check out their adventure below…

