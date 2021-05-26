WATCH: Kit & John have a tropical good time in the gay paradise that is Key West

Looking for an outdoors getaway that promises eternal sunshine, white-sand beaches, and a very warm LGBTQ welcome?
Key West should be top of your list.
Husbands Kit Williamson and John Halbach, of Eastsiders fame, recently visited the “Conch Republic,” at the tip of the Florida Keys. They found a destination brimming with history, culture, sun-kissed tropical coastlines, and lots of beautiful gay guesthouses.
Check out their adventure below…
