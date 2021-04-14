SaveOurSpaces: Madison’s Shamrock serves a legendary brunch and Wisconsin welcome

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

GayCities is committed to helping LGBTQ venues across the U.S. to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for the Shamrock Bar and Grill, which has been serving the LGBTQ community in Madison, Wisconsin for several decades.

A change of management in 1985 saw it become officially gay (although it was already a local hotspot), and it’s now the longest-running gay bar in the city.

It offers quite a unique environment – with a real mixture of people, gay and straight, popping in for food during the day (its Fish Fry menu is legendary!). It’s also established itself as a firm supporter of the local community, helping out such charities as the AIDS Network Madison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamrock Bar & Grille (@shamrockbargrille)

Current owner Bob Mahr took over the bar and refurbished it in 2013.

“Bob allowed me to coordinate art exhibitions after reopening the Shamrock that featured local LGBTQ+ artists and allies. He made the Shamrock feel like more than a bar, he made it feel like a community space,” said one donator to the Shamrock’s GoFundMe.

The bar has taken an economic battering during the pandemic but is thankfully now open again. However, it could do with some more help to ensure its survival.

Saving The Shamrock and other bars like it is the reason why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.