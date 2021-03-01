SaveOurSpaces: Nashville’s Lipstick Lounge is a karaoke gem for “all humans”

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Today’s highlighted fundraiser is for the much-loved Lipstick Lounge in East Nashville. Last year was a particularly bad one for the iconic venue: Not only did the Covid pandemic strike, but on March 3 a tornado ripped through the neighborhood and caused major damage!

In the wake of that, supporters from far and wide have contributed to its GoFundMe fundraiser, but it still has some way to go.

The lesbian-run bar, housed in a building dating back to 1896, is famed for its bright purple exterior, the red lips bench on the porch, and its inclusive, welcoming attitude, proudly stating on its website that it’s “for everyone who’s human!”

The bar is also noted for its nightly karaoke. Local singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan recently told Rolling Stone how he met his partner at one such session at the bar a couple of years ago.

The team that run the place also have big hearts. Owner Christa Suppan told GoMag early last year, “If people are having a hard time, we do fundraisers. If we’re being blessed, we turn around and try and do it for somebody else. That’s the whole point.

“We’ve got this awesome venue, great stage, sound system — we want different charities to host things, we want to encourage people to be better and do better,” she said.

Well, now it’s the Lipstick that needs some help.

That’s why we’ve set up a donation fund to help #SaveOurSpaces. Head here for more info and to donate.