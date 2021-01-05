New hotels coming to your favorite gay hotspots in 2021

With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, people are tentatively beginning to start thinking about travel plans for later in 2021 – or staycations close to home. Some of North America’s LGBTQ hotspots have new hotels launching in the next few months. Now is the time to join their mailing lists and keep an eye out for special launch deals.

AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida

This new, 10-story, 171-room property is due to open in June 2021 in Fort Lauderdale. The AC by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach is the city’s first AC brand hotel. It’s still under construction on the Florida State Road A1A, on the North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. It’s located just meters from the beach. The AC brand is aimed at “modern travelers with an entrepreneurial spirit”, so boasts a distinctive media salon and library, along with the expected bar, restaurant, and a pool with cabanas.

Esmé Miami Beach Hotel, Florida

There are not many confirmed details yet about this new hotel from Preferred Hotels and Resorts, except that it’s due to open in March 2021. Originally built as a 1920’s artist village along Miami Beach’s historic plaza, the unique 145-room Esmé hotel is comprised of eight buildings and will feature five restaurants and bars. You can join its mailing list now to be kept informed of launch information and deals.

Kimpton Key West, Florida

Kimpton Key West is a collection of Old Town boutique-style resorts. Its 44-room Fitch Lodge, 45-room Lighthouse Hotel, and 85-room Winslow’s Bungalows have already opened. The most recent opening, in November 2020, was Ella’s Cottages, aimed at groups and those looking for extended stays. These will be joined in 2021 by Ridley House (the former Cypress House Inn) on February 14, which the brand says will be perfect for, “honeymooners and VIPs.” All the resorts are pet-friendly and offer complimentary bikes.

Capitana Key West, Florida

This new, boutique hotel (formerly the Banana Bay Resort & Marina) is due to open in early 2021 and can be found on Key West’s North Roosevelt Boulevard, close to downtown Duval Street. Capitana Key West offers its own private beach fronting the Gulf of Mexico. Part of the Opal Collection group, it will offer 75 rooms and 11 townhouse-style cottages, with a handful of suites and some with kitchenettes.

Pendry West Hollywood, California

Located on the iconic Sunset Strip, Pendry West Hollywood (part of the Preferred Hotels and Resorts Group) will feature 149 guestrooms and suites and 40 Pendry Residences. Guests will have access to food by acclaimed Chef Wolfgang Puck, a bowling alley, Spa Pendry, and a rooftop pool. The hotel, which promises to offer travelers, “a new take on Old Hollywood glamor, energy, and magic” is due to open in January 2021.

The Wall Street Hotel, New York

Located along lower Manhattan’s famed Wall Street and housed in the historic Tontine Building that originated as a coffee house in 1874, The Wall Street Hotel is a new, sleek retreat that will feature 180 spacious rooms and suites, a restaurant overseen by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, a top floor bar overlooking the East River, and several event spaces. It’s due to open in the spring of 2021.

Pendry Chicago, Illinois

Launching in Spring 2021, Pendry Chicago is located in the bustling Loop area of the city. The hotel will mark the rebirth of the art deco landmark formerly known as the Carbide & Carbon Building, designed by the famed Burnham Brothers and dating back to 1929. The building is famed for being shaped a little like a Champagne Bottle. The hotel will boast 364 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop pool, and a signature restaurant and bar overseen by hospitality and nightlife pioneer, Andy Masi.

W Nashville, Tennessee

The new W Nashville is set to open in spring 2021. It will feature 346 rooms, including 60 suites, and will feature an on-site music venue, allowing the music of up’n’coming musicians to be showcased within the hotel. The hotel will boast two WOW Suites (the W version of a Presidential Suite), including a 1,668-square-foot penthouse, plus two restaurants and a rooftop bar area.

Axel Hotel La Habana, Cuba

Axel is probably the biggest and best-established chain of ‘Heterofriendly’ hotels in the world (i.e. aimed at LGBTQ people but welcoming to all). Launched in Spain, it has several European branches, and in 2020 it opened its first US hotel – AxelBeach Miami [shown above]. In 2021, outside the US, it plans to open new branches in Valencia and Bilbao in Spain, and its first outlet in Cuba. There are no images yet, but Axel Hotel La Habana will take over the former Hotel Telégrafo (dating back to 1860), in Old Havana.