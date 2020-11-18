Seven swimwear brands to remind us that it’s summer down under

The northern hemisphere may be entering winter, but in the southern hemisphere, the summer’s just beginning. Check out some of the new swimwear fashions from designers in Australia, Brazil and South Africa.

Aussiebum

Since its launch in the 00s, AussieBum has become one of the most famous men’s swimwear and underwear brands in the world. Creator Sean Ashby launched the brand when he couldn’t find the sort of Nylon swimwear he’d grown up with (other manufacturers having switched to Lycra or mixed fabrics). It now produces over a million items of clothing a year, with its marketing aesthetic proving a particular hit with many gay men.

Marcuse

Given how big beach culture is in Australia, it’s not surprising that swimwear design is a booming business in the country. Another well-known name is Marcuse, which was launched by designer Michael Y in Sydney in 2010. It produces a vast range of designs, with names such as ‘Master, ‘Puppy’, ‘Pride’, ‘Cruise’ and ‘Adonis’. Its ‘Arrest Me’ swimming briefs are possibly the lowest cut we’ve come across.

Sluggers

Australian brand Sluggers swimwear was launched in 2014. Its designs are handmade in Sydney, combining chlorine-proof fabrics with high-quality inks and designs. It prides itself on producing a range of sizes to snugly fit all guys … as demonstrated by their lovely models. For those who don’t feel comfortable in brief-style swimwear, there’s also boardies (swimming shorts).

Cocksox

Another Australian brand, Cocksox was launched in 2006 by designer Nadiah Kanawaty. The underwear brand’s selling point is it incorporates a separate pouch to help support and enhance your manhood. It proved an instant hit (we can’t think why!) and has since branched out into a range of Lycra swimwear – briefs, shorts and Brazilian cuts. All feature the Cocksox support pouch.

Breazies

Breazies are a South African brand, with the company based on the north coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal. All products are designed and made locally. It specializes mainly in brightly-colored swimming shorts, along with matching “holiday shirts” and accessories. It’s recently unveiled its fourth collection for spring-summer 2021.

Granadilla

Launched in 2014, Granadilla is building a name for itself as another South Africa swimwear brand to watch, with products designed and made in the country. It’s named after the distinctive, passionfruit flavored ‘granadilla lollies’ sold on Cape Town beaches. It sells a wide range of brightly patterned and illustrated swimming shorts – perfect for those who don’t like to wear figure-hugging briefs.

Blue Man

Blue Man is a popular, mainstream Brazilian swimwear brand that dates back to 1970 when it launched with women’s bikinis. It created its own ‘sunga’ style of men swimming trunks in the 1990s. Sunga trunks are the Brazilian equivalent of speedos but are wider at the hip. That said, Blue Man also offers some skimpier designs.

A favored Brazilian brand in Rio De Janeiro, most men wear swimwear like this on the beach – where a baggy pair of swimming shorts will immediately mark you out as a tourist.

