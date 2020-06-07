Pride in Places: Check out London’s Virginia Woolf Monument

The bronze bust to feminist and queer icon Virginia Woolf is located in Tavistock Square in the heart of Bloomsbury, central London.

Married to the political theorist and writer Leonard Woolf, she also had a long-running relationship with the author Vita Sackville-West and found acclaim with novels such as Orlando (1928) and To The Lighthouse (1927).

Sackville-West has her own English Heritage blue plaque on her former home at 182 Ebury Street, Belgravia, SW1W 8UP.

English Heritage has erected blue plaques on the homes of several other notable LGBTQ figures, including the actor John Gielgud (at 16 Cowley Street, Westminster SW1P 3LZ), Kenneth Williams (Farley Court, Allsop Place, Marylebone, NW1 5LG) and novelist EM Forster (Arlington Park Mansions, Sutton Lane, Turnham Green, W4 4HE).

Check out a full listing at English Heritage.