Winter Party attendee tested positive for coronavirus

P hoto of a past Winter Party Festival in Miami

The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force announced that an attendee at this year’s Winter Party Festival in Miami, the organization’s largest fundraiser, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On the official Winter Party Instagram account, NGLTF’s Executive Director, Rea Carey, posted a message saying, “I was informed that one of our Winter Party Festival (WPF) guests has tested positive for COVID-19 this last week. We are grateful to them for alerting us, particularly given that they were not experiencing symptoms during WPF. “

Carey noted that there is no way of knowing if anyone actually carried coronavirus during the event as “there are many places people could have been exposed before and after Winter Party as this virus has developed.”

During the pandemic, events like the Winter Party are problematic because the are the opposite of the social distancing health experts are recomming, including the recommendation that people try to stay six feet apart in public areas. At these big parties, the crowds are dense, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

Coronavirus is transmitted through tiny particles of bodily fluids—spit and nose mucus—which are expelled when people cough or sneeze. These tiny droplets can then be transmitted through touching or objects. The viru can linger on glass and metal–glasses for drinking will contain traces of those fluids, and they are everywhere at these events.

NGLTF distributed hand sanitizer at Winter Party, but people slide in and out of crowds other constantly on those dance floors, sometimes shirtless, and it can be presumed that nobody was using that hand sanitizer to cover their entire bodies. So those packets of hand sanitizer were a paltry effort at preventing disease transmission.

This is not to say that NGLTF is responsible for exposing anybody to coronavirus at Winter Party. Thousands of people attended the 2020 Winter Party Festival, despite news reports of the risks of coronavirus transmission sweeping around the world.

Governments on the local and state levels have now ordered the cancellations of events that have big crowds, to slow the progression of the disease, and also to help teach the public about the importance of “social distancing,” or not coming into contact with germs from unknown people.

COVID-19 is particularly troublesome for people in the gay and trans community for a few reasons. Statistics show that these people are more likely to smoke tobacco products than the general population. Even casual smoking damages lung tissue, which is a major risk factor for complications of COVID-19.

It should also be noted that any person who smokes anything, legal or otherwise, has these same risks as smoking tobacco.

Other risk factors for suffering terrible complications from COVID-19 are heart disease, diabetes, and anyone with a weakened immune system, such as being in a geriatric age group. Although most people will recover from this coronavirus, quarantines are important to protect the health of high-risk persons.