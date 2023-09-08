Puerto Vallarta: 10 ways to slow down, take in the sun, & indulge the senses

Puerto Vallarta is expanding its offerings with high-end accommodations and dining options. Photo courtesy of Casa Cupula

There is a renaissance happening in Puerto Vallarta, a top Mexican vacation destination with a well-deserved reputation as a place to party. But nestled within the undeniably delicious taco shops and lively gay bars of the Zona Romantica, Puerto Vallarta also boasts hotels, restaurants, and resorts that elevate the hospitality scene for those looking for a different kind of experience.

Nestled into the cliffs along the Pacific Ocean, where the sunsets light the sky on fire with a fiery glow, Puerto Vallarta appeals to all kinds of queer travelers. With a range of upscale accommodations, dining options, and bespoke experiences like water sports and spas (not of the bathhouse variety), Puerto Vallarta can feel like the ultimate indulgence for that dream vacation.