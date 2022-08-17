Since Bermuda has banned gay marriage, here are 10 beach alternatives that will welcome (and marry) us

Bermuda’s Betrayal

Bermuda’s clear, blue waters and pink sand beaches have made the island ideal for destination weddings. However, these crystalline shores have been tainted in recent years by ongoing anti-gay legislation. Gay marriage was legal in 2017. After several legal battles, policymakers announced the decision on May 14, 2022, to repeal said law. Sadly, gay honeymooning won’t be happening in Bermuda anytime soon.

“Governor Rankin and the Bermuda Parliament have shamefully made Bermuda the first national territory in the world to repeal marriage equality,” said Ty Cobb, Human Rights Campaign Global director. “Despite this deplorable action, the fight for marriage equality in Bermuda will continue until the day when every Bermudian is afforded the right to marry the person they love.”

The Bermuda Tourism Authority also had some choice words: “Significantly, it’s not only LGBT travelers that care about equal rights based on sexual orientation. Our research indicates many companies, consumers, and travelers, including the overwhelming majority of the younger visitors powering Bermuda’s growth, care about this issue”

Bermuda has a long history of homophobia. With this decision, the country has killed its reputation among not just LGBTQ travelers, but all travelers with a conscience. Despite the toll of this judicial verdict, many are still fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Bermuda and throughout the Caribbean.

In the meantime, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of some summertime destinations that welcome us–and marriage equality.

Bondi Beach (North Side)

Last year, Australia’s Parliament voted overwhelmingly to legalize same-sex marriage, overcoming years of conservative resistance.

Known for its eclectic crowd and surrounded by superb restaurants, this Sydney beach is an ever-popular destination. However, it’s the water that people are really attracted to. When the summer sun sets on those glittering cerulean waves, it can be difficult to not be taken in awe.