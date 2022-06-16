10 summer travel essentials we’re packing this Pride month

Pride month 2022 is fully underway and there are a plethora of ways to celebrate.

Whether you’re into dancing all night or keeping it more low-key, GayCities wants to help you get out there and celebrate in style when traveling to Pride.

So, with the help of some friends, we’ve come up with this list of travel must-haves for Pride month. Coincedentally, the friendship began on the beach at Pensacola Pride 2015. Now, seven years later, it’s still going strong!

Here are our top ten Pride travel essentials, all illustrated by a collection of photos of our Pride travels together:

1 – Crossbody fanny

A good crossbody fanny pack not only can be fashionable but make your life easier. You can store much-needed gum, a portable charger, your cell phone, and almost everything else we mention in this list! They allow you to be hands-free to take photos, eat and dance like nobody’s watching.

@bagelbrian

2 – Sunglasses

Trust us you are going to want to bring a pair of frames that fit your face and your style. Preferably a classic look that can easily match all the outfits you’re planning to pack.

Via @ javier724 @RandallPorter @saxonwj

3 – Good walking shoes

“White shoes, god forbid they are dirty” – Brian Hwang

Style and comfort can be laced up in a white sneaker. It’s also guaranteed to match everything in your suitcase.