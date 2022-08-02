San Francisco just got a new trans-owned business and we’re here for it

Melanie Ampon’s business is ready to handle treatments on the face and body

Melanie Ampon (she/her), who you may know as Nya Cruz on Amazon Prime’s Transcendent, is starting a new business. Near Nob Hill, in a small building on California Street, you’ll find Hearten Electrolysis – the very first trans-owned business of its kind.

Ampon is leading the wave of change for her community out of this unassuming building. She is part of a movement of trans business owners who call San Francisco home, aiming to build economic prosperity in their community for generations to come.

Cultivating community

In an interview with Transgender District, Ampon states that she wants to “create a space that can be a safe space for all genders…” She acknowledges that it can be difficult for trans people to find places where they feel safe or even welcome. Ampon also understands that permanent hair removal is not only cosmetic – but also gender-affirming care. Her mission is to make sure that anyone can feel safe in her hands.

Ampon continues in the interview, “at times electrolysis treatments can be a very vulnerable experience, so what will set my business apart is I know exactly what my community has gone through…” Ampon stresses the importance of permanent hair removal for transitioning. She states that often doctors require electrolysis for bottom surgery. Unlike laser or other hair removal methods, Electrolysis is the only FDA-approved procedure for permanent hair removal. This makes it an essential part of some surgeries that require permanent hair removal as part of the preparation.

Ampon is also driven by her will to create community bonds. She states as much and even says she was prompted to pursue electrolysis to serve her community. She states that helping trans folx “feel comfortable, and at home, and with community,” is just as important as providing visible results.

Transforming the city

Melanie Ampon in her work uniform

Ampon is visibly proud and excited when she shares, “I am going to be the very first openly trans electrolysis practice in the city and county of San Francisco.” Her business is a sign of visible and continuing change. The fight for trans rights has been long and hard, but Ampon is a visible sign of trans excellence.

Despite the positive move forward, Ampon does not want to see the momentum stop. She hopes to see more trans people succeed and broaden their horizons. She has hopes of going as far as helping other trans folx begin a career in electrolysis.

In final words, Ampon states that trans folx “need to show everybody that we can thrive and we can be whatever we want to be in life. As long as we have big dreams, we can achieve them.” Ampon believes that the trans community needs to create businesses and build wealth to ensure the success of younger generations.

About the Transgender District

Transgender District members looking chic and fab

The Transgender District was founded in 2017 by three trans women. The district is made up of six blocks in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District and is the first transgender district in the US. The area has a long and rich history of trans residency. They aim to create an urban space within SF that celebrates and educates the world about transgender realities.

A study conducted in 2017 found that only .02% of businesses in the United States are trans-owned. With that number in mind, it’s essential to continue to uplift trans businesses.

The Transgender District has provided Ampon and other business owners with the tools and skills they need to begin and maintain a successful business.

