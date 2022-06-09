PHOTOS: Thousands of femmes flock to Orlando for ultimate Lesbian Pride celebration

Pool party, night party, after party, repeat. Three thousand lesbians staying together in a sold-out hotel. Girls in Wonderland in Orlando just might be the ultimate rite of passage for hundreds of thousands of lesbians around the globe.

Thousands of women gather from across the globe including Canada, Mexico, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and more to celebrate sexual freedom and expression.

Founded more than twenty years ago, powerhouse producer Pandora Events starts each year with their GIW kicks off Gay Days® in Orlando. Proceeds from their events support a number of charities and services benefiting LGBTQ communities across the nation.

