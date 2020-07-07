From Mexico to Mykonos, the world’s best gay beaches

Summer is finally here, and it’s time to get out and catch that summer Vitamin D before the leaves start to fall. We’ve dusted the sand off our list of the best gay beaches both for eye candy and waves so you can check out the views…

Playa Los Muertos, Puerto Vallarta

VIP Lounge at Mantamar Beach Club | Photo via mantamarvallarta.com

Playa Los Muertos is the epicenter of Puerto Vallarta. Situated just south of the Malecon and the Cuale River in the Romantic Zone (or “Old Vallarta”), the beach draws locals, traveling sun-seekers, and adventurers alike. Rafael Zamarripa’s iconic sculpture, “Caballero del Mar,” or “The Seahorse” stands strong at the end of the beach, just off of the popular Mantamar Beach Club. Mantamar boasts a truly adults-only beach experience with a sexy pool scene, delicious cocktails, and plenty of eye candy.

Los Muertos Pier | Photo via Shutterstock

Not in the mood for a beach club? Grab a spot on the chairs in front of Blue Chairs Resort and soak up the sun. Architect Jesus Torres Vega designed the new Los Muertos Pier, which opened in the winter of 2013. Stroll along the pier towards the Malecon and take in the sculptures, sites, and sounds of the new(ish) Puerto Vallarta.

