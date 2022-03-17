Gay guy’s guide to a boujee Spring Break on a budget

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Spring break is maybe the only bit of peace college students get before summer comes around. Of course, this means that every major city has a sudden influx of hot, young people filling the streets and hitting the beach. While that’s all great, these parties can be overwhelmingly straight.

Here’s a guide for anyone that’s trying to have a fabulous spring break without breaking the bank—too much, at least.

Top five spring break destinations:

Key West

It’s no secret that Key West is a spring break hotspot—everyone wants to party it up on the island. The month of March, and half of April, is pretty much one big party with college students, not only from Florida’s universities making the trip but from all over the country. Everyone wants to be where the sun is warmer.

There are quite a few LGBTQ+ hotels and resorts in Key West. However, most will cost you a pretty penny. For those that have plenty of cash to spare, we recommend Alexander’s Guesthouse, which is all LGBTQ+ and clothing optional. However, the most budget-friendly option is the NYAH Hostel. It has 36 rooms that each sleep about four people. They also have private bungalows. ON top of that, they have three pools, two Jacuzzis, and a bar with a daily happy hour.

The Pink Triangle is where you’ll want to be as far as parties go. It’s a packed cluster of LGBTQ+ bars and clubs off Duval Street, the center of Key West nightlife. 801 Bourbon, Bobby’s Monkey Bar, and Aqua are going to be where much of the action is. They’re all immensely popular bars and pack in a tight crowd, especially during spring break.

Miami

Miami is another obvious choice for spring break. It’s got all the fun of Key West–that is beach and parties–for a fraction of the cost. Luckily, Miami Beach Pride also happens around the same time as spring break. This means that it’ll probably be the gayest spring break destination around.

Miami Beach Pride week takes place April 1-April 10, 2022. It includes beach parties, Ballroom performances, and a queer art showcase. Not to mention the Pride Parade on April 10, 2022. If you need a gay getaway for spring break, this is one you’ll want to check out immediately.

If you’re looking to splurge, W South Beach is a fabulous spa resort. But for those looking to save a few—okay, more than a few—bucks, check out Hotel Gaythering. Travel tip: When accommodations have fewer rooms on the property, that usually means you won’t be saddled with a giant “resort fee” when booking.

