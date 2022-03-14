Hunky Jesus contest gets resurrection in SF this Easter

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

No one throws a resurrection party like the Sisters!

Spend this Easter Sunday with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and guest emcee Peaches Christ on April 17th, in San Francisco’s Dolores Park. After a two-year hiatus, this year’s theme is “Back to Our Old Habits.” Expect all your favorite holiday traditions, including performances by the Sisters and the popular “Hunky Jesus” costume contest.

The day kicks off with an Easter egg hunt, storytime, and other activities for the kiddies from 10 am to noon. Then the real party begins when celebrity guest emcee and drag icon Peaches Christ hosts a variety show with drag, live performances, and holy acts by the Sisters themselves.

This lineup of performers makes up for the time lost to the pandemic—featuring Connie Champagne, Kitten on the Keys, Carly Ozard, Kippy Marks, Nicki Jizz & the stars of Reparations, Oakland’s Rebel Kings, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, and Kat Robichaud to name a few!

Attendees will have their chance to take the stage throughout the day for the Easter Bonnet contest, the Foxy Mary contest, and the Hunky Jesus costume contest, a crowd favorite. Anyone can enter the contests, but there will be an initial screening before contestants take the stage. Get creative and go hard with your costume for a chance to compete. Those fighting for one of the illustrious titles should wear their costume to the park and lineup backstage when their contest is announced.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a 21st-century order of nuns devoted to community service, outreach, respect for diversity, spiritual enlightenment, and promoting human rights. The Sisters use humor to expose bigotry and complacency while raising millions of dollars for those in need.

They also provide a list of LGBTQ+ resources for the San Francisco Bay Area community on their website, from mental health and addiction support to access to trans-affirming care.

The 43rd-anniversary event is moving from its former Golden Gate Park location to the beautiful “gay beach” Dolores Park. Three blocks away from the Castro, there are plenty of spots in the area to check out before and after the event.

Where to go before and after a day at Dolores Park

1. Milk-SF

Get a pick-me-up before the party starts at Milk-SF, just a short walk away from the park. Milk is one of our favorite cafes in the city and not only for its delicious bagels and specialty drinks. The owners use their space to showcase queer art, host pop-up markets and community events.

2. El Porteño Empanadas

On the corner of 18th and Church right across the street from the park’s basketball courts sits this popular pre-park stop. Grab some beers and bites from El Porteño Empanadas, located inside Woods Cerveceria, to save for the park.

3. Bi-Rite Creamery

You might need to cool off after all that hunky eye candy. Nothing does the trick quite like ice cream from Mission District’s favorite shop, Bi-Rite Creamery.

4. Lookout

Once the party starts dying down, beat the crowds and watch them head home at Lookout. This LGBTQ bar is a popular people-watching spot with a huge balcony overlooking Market Street.

5. Midnight Sun

Keep the party going into the night and grab a seat at Midnight Sun. Enjoy the videos on display, have your final rounds of drinks, and dance any leftover energy out.

