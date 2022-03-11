Say ‘aloha’ to models Teraj and Barry on vacation in Hawaii

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

On a recent vacation in Hawaii, Instagrammers Teraj and Barry snapped a few dreamy photos to share with us. These two Best of Gaycities 2021 nominees make us wish we had a couple of mai tais and a sunset on Waikiki Beach right about now.

The couple stayed at Waikoloa Beach Marriott on Hawaii’s Big Island, a sun-drenched, beachfront resort and spa with all the amenities. Their favorite moment? Hiking in Pololu Valley. Located north of their stay, the scenic mountain valley leads hikers through lush island vegetation to a secluded black sand beach. Teraj says, “This experience was so magical … one of the most stunning hikes I’ve undertaken.” Judging by the photo, it looks like Hawaii’s magic cast a spell on the traveling duo.

Looking at Teraj’s Instagram, the traveling duo also made a stop in Waikiki.

Planning a vacation in Hawaii? Here are a few things you should know…

Every Hawaiian island is LGBTQ-friendly, but Oahu is at the top of our list! We love Oahu for its lively food scene, the wide selection of accommodations, from affordable to flossy, and fantastic nude beaches. On top of that, Oahu has more gay bars than any other island. More bars = more opportunities to get lei’d.

Here are our picks:

A welcoming hangout with very friendly bartenders.

Sip on mai tais and enjoy the view.

Gogos, and drag queens, and dancing, oh my!

We also love Oahu for The Lavender Clinic, an LGBTQ-friendly, inclusive, non-profit medical practice offering primary care, gender-affirming care, behavioral health services, and social support. They serve Honolulu’s LGBTQ community at their King Street location and now offer a traveling clinic for patients in remote areas of the island. Need help administering HRT while on vacation? The Lavender Clinic has your back. They welcome everyone on the island, travelers included.

Discover more LGBTQ-friendly places in our Hawaii City Guide.