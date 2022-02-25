PHOTOS: Relive Andy Warhol’s infamous NYC parties at ‘Factory’ closing night

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

To celebrate the closing of Andy Warhol’s Photo Factory, VICE Media took over Fotografiska New York. The sold-out event resurrected the storied spirit of Andy Warhols infamous “Factory” parties, complete with DJ sets, live music, and immersive theatrical talent.

The party took place at Fotografiska New York, a branch of the Swedish photography museum bearing the same name, inside the famed Church Missions House. This historic building, at 281 Park Avenue in New York‘s Flatiron District, was recently featured in the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” Looking at these photos, this party definitely fits the luxurious, exclusive vibe the character Anna Delfey was striving for at her social club, ADF.

RELATED: 35 years after his death, Andy Warhol is seriously trending

All photos provided by VICE Media and Photografiska New York

RELATED: Take a look inside LA’s steamy Tom of Finland Art Festival