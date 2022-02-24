These 25 male travel influencers give us total wanderlust

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

When you can’t get away, sometimes traveling through the screen is just as good as the real thing. These 25 gay, male-identifying travel influencers will show you the world, and their great abs, while you stay in the comfort of your own home.

Stefan and Sebastien @nomadicboys

A post shared by Gay Travel – Nomadic Boys (@nomadicboys)

The Nomadic Boys are gay travel gurus who want to inspire gays to travel more places than thought possible. Their loyal fans helped them secure gold in Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.

Corey @coreyn0310

A post shared by Corey Norris (@coreyn0310)

Corey travels around with his friends, hitting up some of the hottest gay parties. Follow for some major eye candy.

Barry @asianmapleleaf

A post shared by asianmapleleaf ™ | Barry 💫 (@asianmapleleaf)

Barry is a Canadian traveler who visits beach resorts and cities around the world with his boyfriend, Teraj. This yummy couple uses their platform to advocate for diversity and encourage more people of color to travel. They were also a runner-up for Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.

Alexander @alxjlcr

A post shared by Alexander Jolicoeur (@alxjlcr)

Every one of Alexander’s posts is straight-up fun and flirty. As a producer of Ostbahnhof and the membership manager for SoHo House, he travels all over partying with friends.

João @joaocajuda

A post shared by JOÃO CAJUDA ✈︎ TRAVEL (@joaocajuda)

João is a travel blogger and videographer who posts high-quality content from the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Marco & Simon @world_mappers

A post shared by World Mappers | Travel Couple (@world_mappers)

Marco and Simon have their adorable couple pose down. There’s a lot to get inspiration for on their feed.

Ravi @ raviroundtheworld

A post shared by Ravi Round The World🌈✈️🌎 (@raviroundtheworld)

Ravi is as funny as he is proud, and flaunts both wherever he goes. Check out his reels for his series 24Hour GAYover, where he gives great inspiration for making even quick trips fabulous.

Brock and Chris @yummertime

A post shared by Yummertime (@yummertime)

These husbands are known for taking steamy pics around the globe, and we’re here for it. No surprise they won silver in Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.

