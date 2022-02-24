These 25 male travel influencers give us total wanderlust

When you can’t get away, sometimes traveling through the screen is just as good as the real thing. These 25 gay, male-identifying travel influencers will show you the world, and their great abs, while you stay in the comfort of your own home.
Stefan and Sebastien @nomadicboys
The Nomadic Boys are gay travel gurus who want to inspire gays to travel more places than thought possible. Their loyal fans helped them secure gold in Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.
Corey @coreyn0310
Corey travels around with his friends, hitting up some of the hottest gay parties. Follow for some major eye candy.
Barry @asianmapleleaf
Barry is a Canadian traveler who visits beach resorts and cities around the world with his boyfriend, Teraj. This yummy couple uses their platform to advocate for diversity and encourage more people of color to travel. They were also a runner-up for Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.
Alexander @alxjlcr
Every one of Alexander’s posts is straight-up fun and flirty. As a producer of Ostbahnhof and the membership manager for SoHo House, he travels all over partying with friends.
João @joaocajuda
João is a travel blogger and videographer who posts high-quality content from the world’s most beautiful beaches.
Marco & Simon @world_mappers
Marco and Simon have their adorable couple pose down. There’s a lot to get inspiration for on their feed.
Ravi @raviroundtheworld
Ravi is as funny as he is proud, and flaunts both wherever he goes. Check out his reels for his series 24Hour GAYover, where he gives great inspiration for making even quick trips fabulous.
Brock and Chris @yummertime
These husbands are known for taking steamy pics around the globe, and we’re here for it. No surprise they won silver in Best of GayCities 2021 Cutest Traveling Couple.
