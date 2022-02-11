Grindr serves up 10 ‘Meet Market’ Valentine’s parties across the US

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Being single on Valentine’s Day can be a drag— not the fun kind. When you’ve yet to meet that special someone, this holiday can feel more like “Singles Awareness Day” than a hallmark celebration romance. The queer solution, of course: throw a party! It’s what we do best. The only thing better than a party? TEN parties. That’s exactly why Grindr is throwing ten Valentine’s Eve parties in ten different cities across America.

From LA to NYC, Grindr’s Meet Market parties are the place to be on Valentine’s Eve. Even better, all these parties are free, with merch giveaways, free drink tickets, and access to Grindr Unlimited.

Part of a series of events meant to help out LGBTQ+ spaces, these parties give us all an excuse to meet up and watch live, local talent in queer-centric spaces. If you’re ready for a flirty, fun event, check out our list below to find a party near you.

An Atlanta landmark, Blake’s on the Park has been serving the Atlanta LGBTQ+ community since 1988. They’ll have everything promised above: free drinks, merch, and Grindr Unlimited. The party will be from 4-7 pm, so make sure to show up early.

Chicago, you’re in luck, because your party will be at Roscoe’s! For those in the know, Roscoe’s is Chicago’s drag darling, with international and local queens performing all the time. Another long-time favorite, Roscoe’s has been around since 1987 and is one of the largest gay bars in the city. Get there between 7-10 pm to take advantage of all the free goodies!

Columbus’ only Irish gay pub will be hosting one of these parties from 5-8 pm. Cavan’s approach to things is to mix the fun of classic gay bars and the charm of Irish pubs to give you a spot with chill vibes and plenty of drink. They’re open until 2:30 am every day, so feel free to keep going even after the party’s over.

Houston, get to JR’s from 7-10 pm if you plan on enjoying the party and the freebies. A local favorite, JR’s does it all: karaoke, drag shows, go-go dancers, and a laid-back atmosphere.

Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar, or simply Alibi, is a longtime Fort Lauderdale establishment. Located in Wilton Manors, they’ve got four bars and a restaurant which will be open from 6-9 pm for those wishing to mingle.

The darling of queer Los Angeles, Stache is one of WeHo’s newest LGBTQ+ spaces. A hybrid bar, restaurant, and nightclub, Stache is quickly becoming LA’s favorite all-inclusive hangout. Queer-owned, vegan, and boasting colorful drinks, it’s hard not to love the place. Their Meet Market party will be from 5-8 pm, with a performance by Angeria Paris VanMichaels, perfect for dinner and evening dancing.

Minneapolis’ favorite gay bar and grill, the Saloon, is inviting you all to a late-night party. From 9 pm-12 am, the Saloon will be having their Meet Market V-Day party, where you can expect dancing, and of course free goodies.

RELATED: Chris Diamond wants you to get ready for White Party Palm Springs 2022

New York City needs no excuse to party, and this is especially true for Pieces. This West Village hotspot is hosting its Meet Market from 2-5 pm, with a performance by Lagoona Bloo. You might want to stick around to catch their Sunday drag show and dance until morning.

What better place to host Phoenix’s Meet Market than the city’s favorite bar? A country-themed club, Charlie’s is known best for its drag shows and country-pop playlist. The party will be from 5-8 pm MST, followed by their Sunday Funday drag show at 8 pm.

Rich’s is San Diego’s largest and most popular LGBTQ+ nightclub. They’ve got a reputation for throwing high-energy, LED-lit parties. They’ll be hosting their Meet Market from 6-9 pm PST. If you’re looking for a V-Day date idea, then this is your best bet. Rich’s will have a queer, vogue dance party right after.

For more information, visit grindr.com/valentines-day

All photos courtesy of Grindr