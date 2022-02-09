PHOTOS: the looks that rocked Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival 2022

By Jackie O'Brien
Celebrating queer expression and friendship. Photo by Em Daniels

This year Midsumma Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with an explosion of queer events from Jan 23 to Feb 13. Highlighting hidden and mainstream queer culture and art, it all leads up to Melbourne Pride.

Gays of all ages come out to celebrate. Photo by Midsumma

Since 1988, southern Australia has celebrated the diversity of gender expression and sexuality with one of the world’s biggest LGBTQIA+ festivals.

Fans and fun. Photo by Em Daniels
Dancing in the sunshine. Photo by Em Daniels

Midsumma Carnival kicks off the festival each year. This all-day celebration filled with entertainment in the sun leads up to a summer evening T-Dance.

DJs turned it up! Photo by Midsumma
Fabulous dogs flaunt it. Photo by Em Daniels

The main stage at the carnival cycled through performances from DJs to the iconic Dog Show.

Fun for families. Photo by Midsumma
Food trucks galore! Photo by Em Daniels

Midsumma worked with the State Government to determine the safest way to deliver the event.

Fabulous queens took the stage. Photo by Em Daniels
And wowed the crowd. Photo by Em Daniels

Midsumma Festival is made up of more than 200 events from immersive visual arts experiences, to T dances, and, of course, drag performances.

Pride March realness. Photo by J Forsyth

