PHOTOS: the looks that rocked Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival 2022

This year Midsumma Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with an explosion of queer events from Jan 23 to Feb 13. Highlighting hidden and mainstream queer culture and art, it all leads up to Melbourne Pride.

Since 1988, southern Australia has celebrated the diversity of gender expression and sexuality with one of the world’s biggest LGBTQIA+ festivals.

Midsumma Carnival kicks off the festival each year. This all-day celebration filled with entertainment in the sun leads up to a summer evening T-Dance.

The main stage at the carnival cycled through performances from DJs to the iconic Dog Show.

Midsumma worked with the State Government to determine the safest way to deliver the event.

Midsumma Festival is made up of more than 200 events from immersive visual arts experiences, to T dances, and, of course, drag performances.

