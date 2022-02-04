Chris Diamond wants you to get ready for White Party Palm Springs 2022

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

White Party Palm Springs has gained a reputation over the past 30 years as the world’s largest and most iconic gay weekend. After two years of waiting it out, Chris Diamond, the new Executive Director of White Party Global, is thrilled to bring White Party back to Palm Springs in 2022.

It’s all going down in the desert, April 29 – May 1, 2022. Like Burning Man, but considerably gayer.

Guests will experience a weekend full of live music, pool parties featuring go-go guys, and themed events. This year, WPG will be celebrating its legacy while also moving forward into eternity with an “Eternal” themed spectacle. This 6-hour superhero-themed party will feature jaw-dropping state-of-the-art staging, sound, lighting, and FX’s

In light of the global pandemic, it’s safe to say that partying in large groups looks a lot different these days, and professional nightlife promotor Chris Diamond is not blind to that. GayCities had the chance to catch up with Diamond. He shares with us his COVID woes, how to get ready for this year’s White Party, and his hopes for the future post-pandemic.

