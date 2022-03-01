‘Men of West Hollywood’ star Murray Swanby shows off his LA favorites

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Last month, GayCities had a chance to catch up with LA’s hottest socialite and talk about “Men of West Hollywood,” a totally bingeable, shamelessly addicting reality series. Think “Real Housewives” meets “Vanderpump Rules.” Stand-out cast member Murray Swanby tells us about his favorite moments from the show, his plans for 2022 and shares the challenges of partying for a living during a pandemic.

If you haven’t seen “Men of West Hollywood” yet, don’t worry—no spoilers here!

What’s your favorite moment from working on “Men of West Hollywood”?

“Honestly, the whole experience of filming is so much fun! I love hanging out and having fun with all the boys… sometimes we take the ‘fun’ to another level haha”

“Men of West Hollywood” follows six well-known male socialites, “Mr. California” David Barta, a model and personal trainer; Justin Jedlica, a plastic surgery consultant, known around the world as the “human ken doll”; Darren Tieste, a celebrity photographer; Murray Swanby, a club promoter and top underwear model; Brennen Taylor, a YouTube star; and Landon Wetterstrom, a luxury property owner. Making their way through WeHo’s hottest parties and red carpet events, these guys find drama at every turn. Longtime relationships face their ultimate test, old flings are rekindled, and new passions lead to scheming, cheating, and betrayal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men of West Hollywood (@menofwesthollywood)

How did the pandemic affect your work as a club promoter/event producer?

“Obviously, the pandemic really hit people hard in the service industry, and all of us that throw big events felt it full force. Not only did it affect our income, but I’m used to seeing all my friends out celebrating life and being social butterflies. I can definitely say depression set in after not seeing my friends for months, I’m glad I had a roommate or I would’ve gone stark mad.”

What are you looking forward to the most this year?

“I’m super excited for ‘Men of West Hollywood’! It’s such a fun show! I also just recently launched a global charity {InfluenceTheWorld} so I’ll be spending a lot of my personal time creating trips to underdeveloped countries this year. This year is very very exciting for me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by influence the world (@influencetheworld_org)

Any vacation plans on the horizon?

“I love to travel! I have a trip to Mexico planned soon just for fun with close friends, Catch me in Cabo! And I’m currently planning a trip with my charity to bring supplies and tangible items to orphanages in Vietnam. We have a few other countries on the horizon, the Philippines and India might come later this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murray Swanby (@murrayswanbyla)

When the cameras stop rolling, where do you like to hang out, relax, unwind?

“I love going to the movies, it’s my favorite. I keep a really active lifestyle so most of the week I am attending events, throwing parties, or hanging out with my friends in Weho supporting other friends in nightlife.”

Where do you go for a fun night out?

“I love my Fam at Rocco’s, and Micky’s whenever I’m in WeHo! If I ever want to get out of the city for a night, I’ll do special events in Hollywood or DTLA!”

RELATED: Murray Swanby on the ins & outs of West Hollywood and Los Angeles Pride