GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

2022 started with a banging good time at these popular gay hotspots. From Miami, NYC, and Puerto Vallarta to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco, here were some of the best moments from this past New Year’s Eve.

Beloved drag queen Sushi at Key West‘s Shoe Drop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sushikeywest (@sushikeywest)

New Queer’s Eve in Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pollen (@pollen)

RELATED: 8 hot parties below the equator that will warm you up this winter

UP NEXT: LOS ANGELES