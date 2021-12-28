8 hot parties below the equator that will warm you up this winter

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

As we wrap up the holiday season and look forward to the new year, some of us may enjoy these colder temperatures. What’s not to love? Warm drinks, extra vacation time, cozy sweaters. However, those of us that prefer the heat may be looking for a getaway. Lucky for you, it’s summertime in the southern hemisphere. From Brazil to Australia, we’ve made a list of hot travel-worthy parties in the warmer parts of the world.

Warning: This list will give you travel fever.

Australia

Where: Sydney

When: December 31, 2021 – January 1, 2022

With NYE celebrations just around the corner, we had to include Daywash. Well known in the Sydney gay scene for incredible parties, this year Daywash will host three major celebrations at the end of the year. But their New Year’s Daywash party is the one people look forward to the most. This year, it will be at Kinselas, a three-story venue on Sydney’s gayest street.

Where: Wangetti

When: December 27, 2021 – January 1, 2022

Turtle Cove is popularly known as Australia’s only adult-only, clothing-optional, LGBTQ+ resort. They have everything you need for a relaxing retreat, but this year they’re welcoming the new year with a bang. They have five days and nights of themed resort parties leading up to the new year. We know, it sounds like a lot, and totally exhausting. But, luckily, Turtle cove has thought of that too. They have two days of spa and recovery planned out so that you can begin the year with rest and relaxation.

Where: Melbourne

When: January 23, 2022 – February 13, 2022

This isn’t just one event, rather a lineup of events spanning two weeks of queer delight. For those who aren’t in the know, Misdumma Festival is an LGBTQ+ celebration leading up to Melbourne Pride. There are dozens of events, including art galleries, parties, and a leather festival. Now’s a good time to start planning as some of these events sell out fast.

