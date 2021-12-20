PHOTOS: ‘Matrix’ premiere in SF was a who’s who of gay Hollywood

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

The fourth installment of the franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections,” premiered at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Ditching the traditional red, the cast of Hollywood’s most queer blockbuster to date walked a green carpet instead.

Most major media outlets were not invited to the premiere, but that did not stop the stars from coming out to shine.

Check out these exclusive photos from the evening, featuring NPH, Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Groff, the cast, and more.

“The Matrix Resurrections“ is out everywhere on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

All photos provided by Gooch Photography