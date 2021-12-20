PHOTOS: ‘Matrix’ premiere in SF was a who’s who of gay Hollywood

“The Matrix Resurrections” cast outside Castro Theatre in San Francisco. (Photo by Gooch)

The fourth installment of the franchise, “The Matrix Resurrections,” premiered at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Ditching the traditional red, the cast of Hollywood’s most queer blockbuster to date walked a green carpet instead.

Keanu Reeves arriving at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. (Photo by Gooch)

Most major media outlets were not invited to the premiere, but that did not stop the stars from coming out to shine.

From left to right: Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski, and Keanu Reeves (Photo by Gooch)

Check out these exclusive photos from the evening, featuring NPH, Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Groff, the cast, and more.

Lana Wachowski (Photo by Gooch)

“The Matrix Resurrections is out everywhere on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Neil Patrick Harris (Photo by Gooch)
Jonathan Groff (Photo by Gooch)
Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka (Photo by Gooch)
Jonathan Groff with his new boyfriend (Photo by Gooch)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Photo by Gooch)
Marc Jacobs and husband Char Defrancesco (Photo by Gooch)
Marc Jacobs and husband Char Defrancesco (Photo by Gooch)
Priyanka Chopra (Photo by Gooch)
Jaden Smith (Photo by Gooch)
Freema Agyeman (Photo by Gooch)

All photos provided by Gooch Photography

