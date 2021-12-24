The votes are in! The winners of Best of GayCities 2021…

Best of GayCities 2021 gave our fans the opportunity to vote for their travel favorites and enter for a chance to win a prize. The votes are in, and we are pleased as punch to announce this year’s winners. Without much further ado…
Cutest Traveling Couple
WINNER – Nomadic Boys
This adorable nomadic couple, Stefan and Sebastien, hail from London. They have been traveling the world for over 10 years, inspiring other gay travelers to see as much of the world as possible. Follow their adventures @nomadicboys.
RUNNER UP – @yummertime
HONORABLE MENTION – @tylerandtodd
UP NEXT: Most Badass Neighborhood Queen