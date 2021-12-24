The votes are in! The winners of Best of GayCities 2021…

GayCities encourages you to stay safe during the Covid 19 pandemic. If you choose to travel, we recommend that you follow all CDC Travel Guidelines and adhere closely to all local regulations regarding face coverings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Best of GayCities 2021 gave our fans the opportunity to vote for their travel favorites and enter for a chance to win a prize. The votes are in, and we are pleased as punch to announce this year’s winners. Without much further ado…

Cutest Traveling Couple

WINNER – Nomadic Boys

This adorable nomadic couple, Stefan and Sebastien, hail from London. They have been traveling the world for over 10 years, inspiring other gay travelers to see as much of the world as possible. Follow their adventures @nomadicboys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay Travel – Nomadic Boys (@nomadicboys)

RUNNER UP – @yummertime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yummertime (@yummertime)

HONORABLE MENTION – @tylerandtodd

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler and Todd (@tylerandtodd)

UP NEXT: Most Badass Neighborhood Queen